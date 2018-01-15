Jon Gruden once predicted Case Keenum would get his chance to shine

Jon Gruden has left the booth as ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcaster, and will return to the football field as the head coach of the Raiders.

And even though he may be leaving it behind, Gruden was extremely successful as both a broadcaster and an analyst. He provided some intelligent conversations and film breakdowns with quarterbacks over the years in his famous “Gruden’s QB Camp” series, which once included a sit-down with Vikings quarterback Case Keenum ahead of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Gruden told Keenum he needed to “just be ready because you will get your chance” during an episode of “Gruden’s QB Camp.”

Keenum, as it turns out, was ready. He won his first career playoff game on Sunday, and did so in improbable fashion — by throwing a game-winning, 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs. The Vikings emerged victorious against the Saints via the walk-off touchdown, so it appears that Gruden was correct in being confident about Keenum’s abilities.