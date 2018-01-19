Embiid once courted Rihanna, who shut him down, and said that him being a high draft pick didn’t really do it for her, and that he should come back when he’s an All-Star.
We all remember this tweet — which went viral, and is still getting traction to this day.
Well, as it turns out, Embiid was announced as an All-Star on Thursday, so was he going to crawl back to Rihanna? No, not even close.
“She denied me back then, so why go with her again?” Embiid asked. “So I have to pass that and move on to the next one.”
So there you have it, ladies — you only get one shot with Embiid.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Joel Embiid flips the script, snubs Rihanna