Jayson Tatum fearlessly dunks all over Karl-Anthony Towns

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum may be a rookie, but he’s been a contributor for his team from the moment he first stepped foot on the court, and also showed that he doesn’t back down from anyone during Friday night’s game.

Tatum made a nice cut to the hoop and was challenged at the rim by seven-foot center Karl-Anthony Towns, and rather than adjusting his shot, he elected to elevate, and dunked all over the Timberwolves big man.

There’s a reason why Jayson Tatum won Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month. #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/bt25l2voZh — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) January 6, 2018

It’s hard to imagine that Tatum is only 19 years old. He often looks both polished and poised, and resembles a veteran on the court.