Jaguars fan gets ‘LII Champions’ tattoo

It’s no secret that the Jaguars have a stout defense which is capable of making a playoff run, but they also have Blake Bortles at quarterback.

Still, that apparently wasn’t enough to deter one particular fan from pulling the trigger on a bold move, which involved ink on his body.

The fan got a “LII Champions” tattoo with the Jaguars logo, boldly predicting the team will win the Super Bowl next month.

That fan may want to begin looking around for deals on tattoo removal.