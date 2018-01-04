Isaiah Thomas gets standing ovation from Celtics fans in return to Boston

Isaiah Thomas may not have gotten a tribute video shown on the scoreboard at TD Garden in his return, but he did receive quite a warm ovation from Celtics fans.

Jae Crowder, who was also included in the Kyrie Irving trade, did get a tribute video, and was also welcomed back by fans. But it was Thomas who received a thunderous standing ovation from Celtics fans during player introductions.

IT gets a standing ovation in his return to TD Garden (via @iamjoonlee) pic.twitter.com/yejzJNX72c — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 4, 2018

Thomas made it clear that he didn’t want a tribute video, probably due to the Celtics trading him away, but being showered with praise for a brief moment by fans likely brightened his night, and was something he’ll always remember.