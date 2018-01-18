Frustrated Stephen Curry hits Bulls player in back with ball

Stephen Curry was not happy with his team’s performance in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Bulls.

Golden State gave up 40 points to Chicago, and trailed by two at the end of the quarter, which was a bit surprising, as the Bulls are not known for offensive outbursts.

The Warriors had the ball for what could’ve been the last possession of the quarter, but Nikola Mirotic stole a pass from Curry, which was intended for Kevin Durant. He then fed David Nwaba for a dunk with 0.1 seconds remaining.

Curry wasn’t happy about it, and he was tasked with inbounding the ball afterward, so he tossed the ball off Nwaba’s back to convey his frustration.

What Curry did was legal, since there was still time remaining in the quarter. He made Nwaba pay for turning his back — something players are taught not to do while on the court.