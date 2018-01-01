Frank Gore eclipses 14,000 career rushing yards

Colts veteran running back Frank Gore is a timeless classic, and always fun to watch, regardless of his team’s record.

The Colts were awful on the field this season, and finished with a 4-12 record, but Gore gave it 110 percent effort every single game. Gore racked up 961 yards on the season, behind a poor offensive line and mediocre quarterback play.

Gore, who is playing in his 13th year in the league, has suited up for both the 49ers and Colts during his career. It’s unclear what the future will bring for him, as he’s set to be a free agent in the offseason, and could possibly retire.

But if he does retire, at least he hit a great milestone. On Sunday, Gore eclipsed 14,000 rushing yards for his career, which is a tremendous achievement.

If this is indeed it for Gore, then we commend him on a tremendous career. If it isn’t, we hope he lands with a legitimate contender in the offseason, as he deserves a shot to win a title before he hangs up his cleats, if he’s up to it.