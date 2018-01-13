Former NFL quarterback Josh Freeman signs with CFL team

Former first-round draft pick Josh Freeman was a member of five NFL teams during his career in the league, and he had previously been out of football for awhile, until now.

Freeman, who last played in an NFL game on Jan. 3, 2016, when he suited up for the Colts in a meaningless Week 17 game against the Titans, was released by the team just two months later. It appeared as if his football career had come to a close, but that is not the case.

The Montreal Alouettes have signed Freeman to a two-year deal, according to TSN’s David William Naylor. It’s unclear if he will be the starting quarterback or not at this time, but we can assume he’ll be the favorite to win the job.

It will be interesting to see if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Johnny Manziel, as the team holds the rights to the former NFL quarterback. The two teams are scheduled to square off on Aug. 3, and it would be great to see Manziel and Freeman go toe-to-toe on the football field. Either way, it’s good to see the 29-year-old Freeman (who turns 30 on Saturday) is attempting to resurrect his football career, although it remains to be seen how he’ll fare, having not played in a football game in over two years.