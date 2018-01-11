Fan who had cell phone slapped out of hand pressed for police action

Jazz guard Rodney Hood saw his actions go viral on Wednesday after he slapped a phone out of a fan’s hand upon walking off the court during a game against the Wizards at Capital One Arena.

Hood was ejected from the game after receiving his second technical foul for arguing with referee Tony Brothers, and didn’t appear to want to be seen making his way to the locker room. The fan held his phone up, seemingly recording video of the sequence of events, which prompted Hood to smack it out of his hand.

The fan apparently was upset about what happened, specifically with security at the venue. Not only that, the fan pushed for police action, according to Kyle Goon of The Salt Lake Tribune. Goon reported the following in the article:

The fan spoke with Capital One Center security and Jazz security officials for much of the fourth quarter, pressing for police action. While police are unlikely to go after Hood for the interaction, the NBA will probably go after his wallet.

Getting the police involved seems a bit extreme, as they likely have more pressing issues to deal with. Past history suggests that the NBA will probably get involved and hit Hood with a sizable fine, with the fan possibly receiving some sort of reimbursement for any damage to the phone.