Fan trolls Chargers by flying banners over Los Angeles Coliseum before game

One particular fan used the playoff stage to send a message to Chargers ownership before Saturday’s Falcons-Rams wild-card game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum kicked off.

The fan apparently is not fond of Chargers owner Dean Spanos, and also does not want the team to reside in Los Angeles, judging by what banners that were flown over the stadium said.

Two separate planes flew banners over the LA Coliseum before kickoff, and here’s what they said.

“NFL, LA is home of the Rams and Raiders. No one else!” was what one of them displayed.

“Worst owner in sports? Dean Spanos sell the team!” was featured on the other one.

The Rams, who were preparing to make their first playoff appearance since 2005, likely wanted the focus to be on them — not the Chargers — before the game kicked off.