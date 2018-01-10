Fan forced to get LaVar Ball tattoo after losing fantasy football bet

One particular fan recently learned a valuable lesson about betting on fantasy football.

The fan apparently lost a fantasy football bet, which resulted in him having to do something that will always remind him of what happened. Losing the bet entailed having him get a tattoo of LaVar Ball’s face on his leg.

Check out this sketch of Ball — which includes a creepy-looking smile on his face.

This is what happens when you bet on Fantasy Football… 😂😂😂 #BigBallerForLife 📷: foustythesnowman/IG pic.twitter.com/g3MSSKiSg2 — UPROXX Sports (@UPROXXSports) January 10, 2018

The tattoo was done by Cynical Tattoos, and the following caption accompanied the Instagram post that showed the finished product.

Don’t bet on fantasy football. It will end badly… #bigballer

Badly, indeed. It may be time for that fan to start exploring tattoo removal some time in the future.