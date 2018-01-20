The Sports Daily
Enes Kanter takes a shot at LeBron James after blowout loss
The ongoing feud between LeBron James and Enes Kanter doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.

Cleveland got destroyed by Oklahoma City on Saturday, 148-124, and Kanter made sure to rub some salt in the wound. He took a shot at James on Twitter by posting the number of points the team gave up, as well as LBJ’s “#StriveForGreatness” hashtag and the crown emoji.

The 148 points given up in the game ties the record for the most the Cavs have allowed in a regulation game in franchise history, so it’s no surprise that Kanter felt compelled to pile on.

It’s not the first time Kanter has trolled James by using the #StriveForGreatness hashtag and the crown emoji. He did the same thing back in November when James earned his first career ejection.

The Cavs have some serious issues — with the team having lost nine of its last 11 games — and other NBA’ers are making sure to sneak in some pot shots at the defending Eastern Conference champions.

View the original article on The Sports Daily: Enes Kanter takes a shot at LeBron James after blowout loss

 