Empire State Building lights up in Eagles, Patriots colors

That didn’t stop the Empire State Building from lighting up in the spirit of the Eagles and Patriots, who are set to square off in Super Bowl LII in two weeks’ time.
Check out this colorful display, with one side of the famous skyscraper showing green for the Eagles, and the other one lit up in red and blue for the Patriots.
It is a bit interesting that the prominent landmark would display the colors of the Jets’ biggest rival (Patriots), as well as the Giants’ division foe (Eagles). Still, it’s a pretty great light show nonetheless.
