Empire State Building lights up in Alabama colors after CFP title game

Alabama won its second title in three years after emerging victorious 26-23 over Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night.

It was Nick Saban’s fifth title win in nine years, and the sixth of his career, which tied him with Bear Bryant for the most of any head coach.

The title win not only earned Alabama a national championship trophy, but also prompted the Empire State Building to light up in crimson and white after the game.

That colorful display is a nice look for the Big Apple.