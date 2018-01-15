Emotional Marcus Williams cries in locker room after loss

Williams missed badly on a tackle attempt on the game’s final seconds, which allowed Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs to score a game-winning, 61-yard touchdown.
Here’s what the tackle fail looked like.
It appeared to affect Williams after the game, big-time. The rookie was seen crying in the locker room after the loss.
It’s unclear if Williams was attempting to avoid a penalty for hitting high, or for trying too hard to keep Diggs in bounds. Whatever the reason, he failed miserably, and is feeling the effects of it.
