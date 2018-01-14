Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie dances in locker room to celebrate playoff win

The Eagles are one win away from being named NFC champions, and there’s a lot to be excited about in Philadelphia.

Team owner Jeffrey Lurie was certainly thrilled about the team’s 15-10 win over the Falcons in the NFC Divisional Playoffs on Saturday, as he was seen dancing in the locker room — along with the Eagles players — after the game.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was feelin’ it 😂 (via @realronalddarby) pic.twitter.com/UGWhDqjdV6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 14, 2018

Lurie is clearly pumped up about the fact that the Eagles need just one more win to appear in their first Super Bowl since 2004.