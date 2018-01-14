The Eagles are one win away from being named NFC champions, and there’s a lot to be excited about in Philadelphia.
Team owner Jeffrey Lurie was certainly thrilled about the team’s 15-10 win over the Falcons in the NFC Divisional Playoffs on Saturday, as he was seen dancing in the locker room — along with the Eagles players — after the game.
Lurie is clearly pumped up about the fact that the Eagles need just one more win to appear in their first Super Bowl since 2004.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie dances in locker room to celebrate playoff win