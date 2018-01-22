Eagles fans throw beers, items at Vikings team bus after game

An ugly scene took place in the streets of Philadelphia after Sunday’s NFC Championship game was in the books.

The Vikings team bus was spotted driving on the street after leaving Lincoln Financial Field, and Eagles fans were well aware of it. They pelted the bus with beers and other items, which you can see in the video clip below.

Eagles fans pelting a Vikings bus with bottles, cans, whatever they can find to throw (la410rod_official/IG) pic.twitter.com/CmOWV5iZA2 — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) January 22, 2018

The City of Brotherly Love didn’t appear to be very friendly at all to the visiting team during that sequence of events. In fact, it was quite the opposite, and was not a good look for Eagles fans.