Eagles fan crashes into pole trying to catch train after game

Lincoln Financial Field was packed with fans during Sunday’s NFC Championship game, which later resulted in tens of thousands of people rushing to exit the stadium.

Public transportation was mobbed with fans, as we learned from one particular video that has recently surfaced. In it, we can see how crowded a SEPTA train was. We also witnessed an Eagles fan in a Brian Dawkins jersey learn a painful lesson. The fan ran after the train, attempting to catch it, but he failed in doing so.

The only thing the fan made contact with was a pole — which he crashed into while running after the train.

Ouch, that collision looked incredibly painful.