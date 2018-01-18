Dwight Howard blows kiss at Wizards bench, does Sam Cassell’s dance

Hornets center Dwight Howard has long struggled with his free-throw shooting — as he’s made only 56.4 percent of his attempts from the line during his career — which is why he’s been ridiculed over it by opposing fans and players.

Howard was able to essentially flip the script during Wednesday’s game against the Wizards, when he sank two free throws, and let the Wizards bench know about it.

It happened with four minutes remaining in the game, after Michael Carter-Williams tripped Tim Frazier, which led to a skirmish, and both players being ejected. Since MCW wasn’t able to shoot the free throws he was awarded, Wizards head coach Scott Brooks elected to have Howard shoot them for him.

Howard sank both, and then blew a kiss in the direction of the Wizards bench — presumably at Brooks. And then, after a timeout, Howard did former NBA guard Sam Cassell’s infamous “big balls” dance, upon making his way to the bench.

The fans at Spectrum Center sure seemed to enjoy that sequence of events, judging by their reaction.