Doug Marrone: I don’t usually watch Super Bowl ‘unless I have to’

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone knows that his team is just one win away from appearing in Super Bowl LII, which would result in him actually watching the game this year.

Marrone and the Jaguars have been preparing to square off against the Patriots in Sunday’s AFC title game, but they apparently have not been watching tape of two particular games New England lost in. Jaguars executive vice president of football operations, Tom Coughlin, managed to defeat the Patriots twice as the Giants head coach, when it mattered most. The Giants beat the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII and again in Super Bowl XLVI, but Marrone apparently did not watch those games.

“I haven’t watched them, seriously,” Marrone said, via Marc Sessler of NFL.com. “If I’m not in the Super Bowl, I usually don’t watch it, unless I have to. I’m sorry. But [Giants wideout] David Tyree made a great catch, he’s a Syracuse guy.”

Marrone served as head coach of the Syracuse football team 2009-12, so it’s good that he knows Tyree made one of the most improbable catches in Super Bowl history.

Still, it’s a bit surprising that he isn’t watching tape of the only two Super Bowls that Bill Belichick and Tom Brady failed to emerge victorious in.