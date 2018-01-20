Devin Booker trolls Nuggets player by mocking signature bow-and-arrow celebration

Suns star Devin Booker showed how strong his troll game is during Friday’s game against the Nuggets.

He did that after attempting a three-pointer during the matchup, with Jamal Murray trying to close out on him. Booker drained the shot. and then made sure to let Murray know about it afterward by doing his signature bow-and-arrow celebration.

Wildcat on Wildcat crime .. Devin Booker drains 3, does Jamal Murray’s arrow celebration in his face. #Pettywarz pic.twitter.com/6iRpAvR3Uc — Luka Wobčić (@World_Wide_Wob) January 20, 2018

That’s one way to stick it to your opponent — score on him and mock his celebration.