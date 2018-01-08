Deshaun Watson shows he’s already back throwing in workout video

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson appears to be progressing in recovery.
Watson, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury while practicing on Nov. 2, has been working hard in rehab, as he attempts to get back to full strength by the time the Texans hold training camp next summer. He posted a video walking and pulling a sled alongside J.J. Watt last week, and now shared another one that shows him throwing a football.
That’s a good sign for Texans fans, as well as Watson’s teammates.
