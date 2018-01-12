The Sports Daily
DeAndre Jordan throws down a dunk so powerful that he hurt his ankle
Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan threw down the hammer during Thursday night’s game against the Kings, but he hurt himself in the process.

Jordan posterized Skal Labissière with a monster dunk, but he unfortunately landed awkwardly, and appeared to roll his ankle, which caused him to exit the game.

The Clippers announced that Jordan suffered a sprained ankle. He did not return to the game.

The team had finally started to play better — having won six of its past eight contests heading into Thursday’s game — so hopefully Jordan doesn’t miss too much action in the future.

