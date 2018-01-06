Deandre Jordan, Doc Rivers Address Blake Griffin’s Concussion

Blake Griffin went down with a scary concussion in the first quarter of today’s Clipper game against the Warriors. Doc Rivers addressed the injury during the post-game press conference:
Deandre Jordan also spoke post game about the injury.
Blake’s a pretty tough guy, he should be okay, but we definitely want him to be precautious and do whatever he needs to do to be ready to play, and we want him to be healthy as well. I didn’t really see too much of it, I saw the replay.”
