Damian Lillard tries to slap ball out of Chris Paul’s hands for running up score

It was expected that Chris Paul would just hold the ball in the final seconds of Wednesday’s game against the Trail Blazers, as the Rockets had possession with 20 ticks remaining, and the opportunity to run out the clock.

He didn’t, though, and an opposing player was not happy about it.

The Rockets inbounded the ball, boasting a 119-112 lead at the time, and for some reason, Paul elected to cut to the basket. CP3 then finished off the play by laying the ball up and in, for a meaningless two points.

Lillard was clearly upset about Paul running up the score, as he was seen confronting CP3 while the game’s final seconds ticked off. The Trail Blazers guard pointed to the court as the two exchanged some words, and he then slapped the ball out of Paul’s hands in frustration.

It’s interesting that the Rockets closed as seven-point favorites in the game, so Paul’s meaningless basket helped Houston backers cover the spread.