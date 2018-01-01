Chuck Pagano delivers emotional speech to team after being fired

Chuck Pagano coached the Indianapolis Colts for six seasons, but Sunday’s game against the Texans would prove to be his final one with the team.

The Colts went 4-12 this season, and missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year, which proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back for Pagano.

He addressed his players for the final time in the locker room after Sunday’s 22-13 win, and it was quite an emotional scene, so check out the speech in the video clip below.

It will be interesting to see if Pagano lands another head coaching gig in the future, but appears highly unlikely, given what happened in Indianapolis.