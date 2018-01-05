Chris Paul jukes David West so bad he hurt himself

CP3 used a series of stepback crossover moves to get West off balance on one particular play, and ended up juking him so bad that the veteran forward appeared to hurt his ankle.
Paul then attempted a jumper from the foul line, while West limped around and stared at the basket hoping the shot wouldn’t go in. Unfortunately for him, it did.
West committed a foul soon after so he could leave the game and get his ankle checked out.
Paul and West were once teammates in New Orleans, so hopefully the veteran forward’s ankle is OK, as being on the wrong end of a highlight-reel play would be a rough way to suffer an injury.
