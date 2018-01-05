Chris Paul jukes David West so bad he hurt himself

Chris Paul has made a habit of breaking his opponents’ ankles, which David West found out during Thursday night’s game.

CP3 used a series of stepback crossover moves to get West off balance on one particular play, and ended up juking him so bad that the veteran forward appeared to hurt his ankle.

Paul then attempted a jumper from the foul line, while West limped around and stared at the basket hoping the shot wouldn’t go in. Unfortunately for him, it did.

Chris Paul Breaks David West’s Ankles pic.twitter.com/avkHAhA8JB — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) January 5, 2018

West committed a foul soon after so he could leave the game and get his ankle checked out.

Might’ve been a left ankle twist for David West. Fouls so he can get out of the game. He’s hurting. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 5, 2018

Paul and West were once teammates in New Orleans, so hopefully the veteran forward’s ankle is OK, as being on the wrong end of a highlight-reel play would be a rough way to suffer an injury.