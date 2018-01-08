Chiefs fan burns Alex Smith jersey, claims Patrick Mahomes is ‘way better’

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith is not going to lead the team to the promised land, according to one particular fan.

The fan doused his Smith jersey in kerosene following the team’s loss to the Titans, which eliminated the Chiefs from the playoffs, and then proceeded to light it on fire.

[embedded content]

The fan also claimed that “the rookie, Patrick Mahomes” is “way better” than Smith, for what it’s worth. Whether that’s true or not remains to be seen.