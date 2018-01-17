Chael Sonnen’s workout video shows he’s ready for Bellator 192 fight against Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson
40-year-old Chael Sonnen’s showdown against Quinton “Rampage” Jackson at Bellator 192 may be the final fight of his career, but it appears as if he’ll be ready.
Sonnen, who is known for his work ethic and dedication to his craft, has been training hard for the upcoming fight.
Don’t believe me? Check out this sparring video.
Sonnen is listed as a 15:10 underdog in Saturday’s fight.
