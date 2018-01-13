Bubba Watson, Michael Phelps spotted courtside at Suns game

Two celebrities hit up Friday night’s Rockets-Suns game at Talking Stick Resort Arena, and it wasn’t a very likely pairing.

Golfer Bubba Watson and 23-time gold medal winner Michael Phelps were spotted courtside during the game.

Bubba Watson & Michael Phelps courtside in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/VK4fDRYBph — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 13, 2018

Was Phelps giving Watson tips on his swimming stroke? Or was Watson helping Phelps improve his golf game? We may never know, but we do know that they were there to watch James Harden and Co. ball out against the hapless Suns.