Bills send Bengals nearly 1,500 chicken wings for helping team clinch playoff berth

The Bills’ 17-year playoff drought has officially come to an end, as the team was able to clinch a wild-card berth by finishing the regular season with a 9-7 record.

But the team needed some help in achieving that goal, and the Bengals provided it. Baltimore was one play away from punching its ticket to the playoffs, but Cincinnati had other plans in the Week 17 matchup. Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton connected with Tyler Boyd on a fourth-and-12 situation with under a minute remaining in the game, and the speedy receiver turned a first down into a 49-yard catch and run for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown.

The Bills haven’t forgotten about it, either, and they appear grateful for the Bengals helping them clinch a playoff berth. To show their appreciation, the Bills sent 1,440 wings as well as some other wing-related products from Duff’s Famous Wings in Buffalo to Bengals headquarters in Cincinnati.

Our friends at Duff’s are hitting the road to Cincinnati tonight with:

1440 wings

90 lbs of celery

30 lbs of carrots

6 gallons of blue cheese

9 gallons of Duff’s wing sauce

And a TON of thank you’s from Buffalo! #GoBills See you soon, @Bengals! pic.twitter.com/ijYi9m8r1y — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 5, 2018

The Bills appear to be thrilled that their playoff drought — which was the longest among the four major North American sports leagues — has now come to an end, and understandably so. As for the Bengals, hopefully the wings will help ease the pain from a disappointing 2017 campaign.