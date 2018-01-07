Bills fan gets Andy Dalton tattoo on backside

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton remains a hero among Bills fans, at least for the time being, as his 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd helped defeat the Ravens late in their Week 17 matchup. That allowed the Bills to clinch a wild-card berth, which they remain grateful for.

Bills fans have been showing love for Dalton by donating to his charity, which is pretty great. One fan chose to honor Dalton in an unorthodox way — by getting a tattoo on his butt.

No, seriously.

Check out this photo, which shows Dalton’s face on the fan’s backside.

That odd display takes some serious commitment to the Bills, especially given that it didn’t even show a member of the team.