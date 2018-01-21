Patricia and the Patriots defense shut down the Jaguars in the second half of Sunday’s AFC Championship game — holding them to only two field goals, en route to a 24-20 victory. The Patriots are now Super Bowl bound, and both Patricia and Belichick appeared to be excited about the big win after the final seconds ticked off.
Belichick and Patricia shared an emotional hug on the field after the win, which you can watch below.
That’s about as much emotion as you’ll see Belichick show on the field. It was a powerful moment, and the two will have one last chance to coach alongside each other in Super Bowl LII.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia share an emotional hug after win