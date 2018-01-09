Benched QB Jalen Hurts congratulates Tua Tagovailoa on first TD after entering game

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts showed that he’s a great teammate, even in the face of adversity, during the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Hurts was benched after turning in an awful performance in the first half, completing only three of eight passes for 21 yards. As a result, true freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered the game in the third quarter, and he provided the spark the team needed.

Tagovailoa helped lead the team back from 13-0 and 20-7 deficits, and looked both confident and poised in doing so. His first touchdown of the game was a six-yard pass to wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, which gave Alabama its first points of the game.

What was interesting, though, was that the first player to run onto the field and congratulate Tagovailoa was Hurts.

Great display by Hurts there.