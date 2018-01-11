Ben Simmons flattens Marcus Morris with forearm shiver, skirmish erupts

It happened in the fourth quarter of the Celtics-76ers matchup in London, when Simmons and Morris collided with one another. Morris approached Simmons, possibly looking to set a screen, when the Sixers rookie delivered a forearm shot to his counterpart’s chest, sending the Celtics forward to the ground. Morris then got up and charged Simmons, which caused a skirmish to break out.
Simmons was hit with a foul, while Morris received a technical, which didn’t seem to be fair, given that the Sixers rookie was the one who started it all with an unnecessary shot to his opponent’s chest. Issuing technicals to both players probably would’ve been a bit more reasonable.
