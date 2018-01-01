Baker Mayfield upsets Georgia players by doing pregame routine in their end zone

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has been known to use both verbal and nonverbal gestures to get in his opponents’ heads before games.

The 2018 Rose Bowl was no different, as Mayfield picked an interesting place to warm up before the game kicked off.

Rather than going through his pregame routine on his own side of the field, like most players do, Mayfield elected to do it in Georgia’s end zone, where its players were warming up. And they weren’t happy about Mayfield being down there, either, judging by their reaction.

The Georgia WRs were NOT happy Baker Mayfield was running routes in the middle of their warm-up #UGA2RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/9SxAKc3IfR — George Marshalek (@MarshalekWSB) January 1, 2018

It’s certainly not the first time Mayfield has been involved in unorthodox behavior before games, and it just speaks volumes about the type of player he is.