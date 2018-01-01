Baker Mayfield taunts Georgia with throat slash gesture after missed field goal

Mayfield was seen warming up in Georgia’s end zone, right near the Bulldogs players, which they weren’t happy about. And while that wasn’t a huge deal, it didn’t seem like Mayfield choosing to warm up in that particular area was coincidental.
The Oklahoma quarterback was up to his usual tricks during the game as well, when he taunted Bulldogs players by doing a throat slash gesture while running on the sideline after Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship shanked a 48-yard field goal late in the first quarter of the game.
Mayfield, as you might imagine, drew criticism over the gesture.
That display was completely unnecessary, and Mayfield, at some point, needs to learn his lesson, so he can take the high road in the future.
