Baker Mayfield taunts Georgia with throat slash gesture after missed field goal

It was speculated that Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield might actually stray from the extracurricular activity in the 2018 Rose Bowl, but that wasn’t the case.

Mayfield was seen warming up in Georgia’s end zone, right near the Bulldogs players, which they weren’t happy about. And while that wasn’t a huge deal, it didn’t seem like Mayfield choosing to warm up in that particular area was coincidental.

The Oklahoma quarterback was up to his usual tricks during the game as well, when he taunted Bulldogs players by doing a throat slash gesture while running on the sideline after Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship shanked a 48-yard field goal late in the first quarter of the game.

Baker Mayfield is out for blood pic.twitter.com/04y0lVzvql — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 1, 2018

Mayfield, as you might imagine, drew criticism over the gesture.

Baker Mayfield still doesn’t get it and don’t think he ever will. What’s the point of the throat slash gesture after the missed FG! Just put your helmet on and be a leader #CFPlayoff — Kevin Brown (@brownk2282) January 1, 2018

That display was completely unnecessary, and Mayfield, at some point, needs to learn his lesson, so he can take the high road in the future.