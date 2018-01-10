Analyst likens Tua Tagovailoa to Russell Wilson

True freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa changed the scope of the College Football Playoff National Championship game when he came off the bench and replaced Jalen Hurts to begin the third quarter. The dual-threat quarterback provided the spark for an offense that couldn’t muster a single point in the first half, and he ended up throwing the game-winning touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith for the walk-off win.

It was a thrilling victory, and an amazing performance that may have helped Tagovailoa become the favorite to win the starting job next season. His ceiling appears to be high, and if he limits his turnovers, Tagovailoa could develop into a special player.

FOX Sports analyst Colin Cowherd seems to believe that may happen, and he actually likened Tagovailoa to Russell Wilson during Tuesday’s edition of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.”

“That is a left-handed Russell Wilson,” Cowherd said of Tagovailoa.

As far as the comparison goes, Tagovailoa is a mobile quarterback with a strong arm, but he doesn’t yet have the escapability that Wilson does. Wilson also possesses an extremely high football IQ, an area that Tagovailoa can improve in.

Tagovailoa is a Wilson type, but it’s a bit premature to already begin saying his game mirrors that of the Seahawks quarterback. Still, he’s shown flashes of greatness on the big stage, which projects well for his future.