Alvin Kamara shows off entire box of Airheads for playoff game

Saints rookie Alvin Kamara is ready for the playoffs, it seems.

Kamara and his team are set to take on the Vikings in Sunday’s divisional-round matchup. Lucky for them, they’ll have the fuel they need to play at the optimum level.

The Saints rookie, who was seen giving out Airheads during last week’s playoff showdown with the Panthers, appears to have stocked up on the sugary sweets big-time. He posted a video that shows an entire box of Airheads, which he’ll be bringing to Minnesota for Sunday’s game.

Will Kamara check that at the airport? Or will it be carry-on luggage? That remains to be seen, just like the result of Sunday’s epic matchup, which features one of the league’s best offenses squaring off against one of the most stout defenses.