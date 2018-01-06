Alex Smith lowers shoulder, fearlessly blocks Titans defender

Chiefs veteran quarterback Alex Smith will do anything to win — that includes sacrificing his body.

Smith showed that during Saturday’s wild-card game against the Titans, when he became the lead blocker after throwing a screen pass to Tyreek Hill, and actually embraced the role. Hill came back across the formation with the ball, and Smith lowered his shoulder and delivered a nice block — on Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard, no less — to help spring his receiver.

Alex Smith doing his best ’03 Tom Brady with the block vs Tennessee in the playoffs! pic.twitter.com/1VWiIs2Qgm — ’03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) January 6, 2018

Woodyard is no small guy either, as he weighs 233 pounds and has been known to lower the boom on his opponents. Smith, however, didn’t shy away from making contact with him.