Alabama strength and conditioning coach destroys CFP runner-up trophy with sledgehammer

Alabama is looking to bury the past, it seems.

The Crimson Tide are set to play in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game for the third consecutive year, but they’re apparently not content with having punched their ticket to the big matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This time around — unlike what resulted in last season’s CFP title game — they want to win it.

Alabama earned the runner-up trophy from last year’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but that wasn’t good enough, apparently. Strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran lifted the trophy over his head in front of the team on Thursday, and then threw it on the ground. The trophy smashed to pieces, but even that wasn’t enough for Cochran, who then demolished it with a sledgehammer.

The video was posted to Crimson Tide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s Snapchat, and you can watch it below.

After getting its revenge on Clemson, Alabama had no need for last year’s runner-up trophy (NSFW language)

(📹: jeudy_4/Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/x9mC1RJLHX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 5, 2018

Alabama will square off against Georgia in the College Football Playoff title game on Monday, and it’s clear that being named the runner-up won’t suffice.