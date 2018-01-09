Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough yells ‘F— Trump!’ before taking field

Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough had some choice words for President Donald Trump before the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night.

Scarbrough and his teammates were in the tunnel before the game kicked off, when Trump was on the field for the national anthem. That’s when the Crimson Tide running back appeared to yell “F— Trump!” before taking the field.

Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough yells “F— Trump” before tonight’s title game. pic.twitter.com/RhuhRyNFHh — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 9, 2018

Politics and football don’t belong together.