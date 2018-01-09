Alabama OL Bradley Bozeman proposed to girlfriend on field after win

Not only did Bozeman watch his Crimson Tide fight back from a 13-point deficit in the College Football Playoff National Championship game to win in thrilling fashion, 26-23, but he also got engaged to his girlfriend on the field afterward.
Bozeman got down on one knee, and the good news is that she said yes.
The two shared a passionate kiss afterward as well.
Talk about going out on top. Bozeman is a senior and played in his final game at the collegiate level on Monday, and what a matchup it was, with Alabama defeating its SEC rival in overtime.
