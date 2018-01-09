Alabama OL Bradley Bozeman proposed to girlfriend on field after win

Monday may have been the best day of Alabama offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman’s life.

Not only did Bozeman watch his Crimson Tide fight back from a 13-point deficit in the College Football Playoff National Championship game to win in thrilling fashion, 26-23, but he also got engaged to his girlfriend on the field afterward.

Bozeman got down on one knee, and the good news is that she said yes.

Alabama OL Bradley Bozeman just won a national championship …and got engaged 💍💕 pic.twitter.com/svzGmC5QAF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2018

The two shared a passionate kiss afterward as well.

Talk about going out on top. Bozeman is a senior and played in his final game at the collegiate level on Monday, and what a matchup it was, with Alabama defeating its SEC rival in overtime.