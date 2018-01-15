Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick spotted dining together, fueling dating rumors

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick have been the subject of much gossip recently, with sports fans attempting to read the tea leaves to figure out if the two are indeed dating.

There has been speculation about the two being a couple over the past few weeks, with Patrick having broken up with former boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr. late last year.

The dating rumors are now really heating up, with the two having been seen dining together on Saturday night. Rodgers and Patrick were spotted sitting next to each other while eating at “The Mission,” a Mexican restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, which you can see in the photo below (via TMZ).

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick’s First Public Photo Together Fuels Dating Rumors https://t.co/0wb9K3wDGR — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 14, 2018

It may be the first photo we have of the two together, but it’s not the only time they’ve been rumored to have enjoyed each other’s company. A recent report stated that Rodgers and Patrick were seen “all over each other” at the Packers quarterback’s favorite restaurant in Green Bay after Christmas.

Patrick remained silent when asked if the two were dating earlier in the month, but both she and Rodgers have yet to publicly confirm or deny if the rumors are true. Their relationship status may still be unclear, but we now have visible proof that they’ve been spending time together.