The Chicago Bulls put a smile on a young fan’s face on Tuesday night, in what was a pretty great moment on the court.

Zach LaVine and the Bulls mascot presented the young fan with a puppy for Christmas. The fan had been dealing with the loss of her dog, as it recently died, so the Bulls tried to do what they could to lift her spirits.

The Bulls and Zach LaVine surprised a young fan with a new puppy for Christmas after her dog died 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tYr3ksxAA2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 21, 2017

Props to the Bulls for the great gesture.