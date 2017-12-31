The Hurricanes do the celebration after the defense forces a turnover, and the Badgers elected to mock them after scoring a touchdown, with a sequence of events that resembled putting on a turnover chain and having it ripped off.
It happened after Badgers receiver A.J. Taylor caught a touchdown pass, and was met by teammate Kendric Pryor in the end zone. Taylor then pretended to give him a special gift, putting his hands around Pryor’s neck, and then making it look as if he were ripping the invisible chain off.
That was a clever way to stick it to the Hurricanes — using their own own celebration, and mocking it perfectly.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Wisconsin trolls Miami with turnover chain celebration after TD (VIDEO)