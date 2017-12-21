Watch Wofford players go nuts celebrating upset win over No. 5-ranked UNC

No one expected Wofford to upset No. 5-ranked UNC in their house on Wednesday night, but somehow, the near-impossible happened, with the Terriers emerging victorious over the Tar Heels, 79-75.

It was the first time Wofford had ever beaten an AP-ranked team in their history — with the team previously 0-25 in that situation — and that was cause for celebration.

Sure enough, that’s exactly what the Terriers did, as the players were seen going nuts in the locker room afterward. Players doused each other with water and Gatorade, as they jumped around and celebrated the big win.

It was the Tar Heels’ first home loss against a non-conference opponent since Dec. 3, 2014.