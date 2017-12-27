Watch Tyson Chandler throw down game-winning alley-oop vs Grizzlies

Suns big man Tyson Chandler turned back the clock on Tuesday and showed that he can still come up with big plays in clutch moments, even in improbable situations.

The Suns found themselves tied at 97-97 with under one second remaining in Tuesday’s game against the Grizzlies, and it sure looked like the game was headed for overtime.

Chandler, however, had other plans.

Suns forward Dragan Bender was tasked with inbounding the ball — while looking at a game clock that displayed only 0.6 seconds on it — and he floated the ball toward the hoop. Chandler did the rest, as he hauled in the alley oop and slammed it home for the game-winning bucket.

Chandler appeared to get away with a bit of a shove on the play, but it’s only a foul if the officials call it. Either way, it was still a great play, and Suns fans at Talking Stick Resort Arena went nuts after Chandler finished the game off on a high note.