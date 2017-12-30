Somehow, the Trojans were able to outgain the Buckeyes in total yards, 413-277, but turnovers and failing to finish off drives did them in.
The frustration from moving the football throughout the game but being unable to eclipse seven points clearly affected the Trojans players after the game was over, as a fight broke out on the sideline involving them and the Buckeyes after the final seconds ticked off. A cheerleader randomly began dancing during the fracas, which was odd, and it was just a fitting ending to a sloppy game.
The Trojans showed more passion there than they did on the field during the game, which is sad.
View the original article on The Sports Daily: Watch Ohio State, USC players fight at end of Cotton Bowl