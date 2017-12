It’s not often that we see Alabama head coach Nick Saban smile, let alone let his hair down to have some fun, but that was the case at Sugar Bowl media day on Saturday.

Saban was seen dancing with Jarrius Robertson, a young boy who has been battling a rare liver disease, in what was a pretty great moment.

Nick Saban and @jarrius dancing at Sugar Bowl media day. Casual. pic.twitter.com/kOQ7kmWHQJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 30, 2017

Yeah, we’re gonna have to declare Robertson the winner in that dance-off.